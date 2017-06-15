Your daily horoscope- 15 June by Nilikash P. Pradhan

Aries:- Recent events have turned you into new person. Earlier, your behavior was often boorish and aggressive, often bordering on selfishness.

Taurus:– Neighbors, community, friends & acquaintances approach you with their problems as they realize that you genuinely care about them & are ready to go out of your way to help them.

Gemini:- You have a great sense of style and impeccable manners and you present a picture of true success. Money matters are on the right track and there is harmony in domestic affairs.

Cancer:– There will be good tuning between you and your colleagues at work place and you will be able to solve some stuck projects or assignments with the help of them.

Leo:- Your performance today might be lacking interest due to interference of other person in your project or task. There might be storm in a cup of tea with your life partner.

Virgo:– Today listen to the views of associate’s co-worker but make your own decisions. Also maintain a flexible schedule to take advantage of delays and some changes.

Libra:– you have to keep balance of your tasks and health as both is important in life. Career goals can be achieved today accelerate your business projects to complete it in time.

Scorpio:- Family matters will get resolved. Some of them will get proposals for marriage. Students will perform well in their exams. You may have fruitful journeys and pleasure-trips.

Sagittarius:- Take care of your family. Be careful while on the wheels. Don’t lose your temper. Today a legacy is coming your way. An additional work pressure will be there in business.

Capricorn:- Your mind may motor in high gear while your attention zooms in on family, home, & what you love best. For newer couples, look forward to a greater desire for peace.

Aquarius:- Be cautious while dealing in business. You may get a legacy from a senior at your work place. Don’t be too adamant it won’t help you. Take care of health Avoid eating outside.

Pisces:- You are quick in your actions but before you act you must be committed intellectually. The day is particularly good for students.