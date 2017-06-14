Your daily horoscope- 14 June by Nilikash P. Pradhan

Aries: – Cautious investment is to be done and keep a tab on your expenditure. Your long term financial goals would be attained. Storm in a cup of tea is likely today with your life partner.

Taurus: – You will be focusing on your work and try to coordinate with your associates to get it done quickly. Romantic relationships will be fine. Travel plans can be made.

Gemini: – Those in the financial and administrative areas can expect a marked improvement in their performance. Those in hospitality industry shall see a fair development in their career path.

Cancer: – Success shall come out easily. Overseas travel is on the cards for those aspiring for higher education. Scholarship and other financial rewards are on the cards.

Leo:- You will be selected to take on heavy responsibilities which you can successfully handle it but it might happened you could not be able to give much time to your loved ones.

Virgo:- There will be chances of termination, suspension or any other wild things happening in your life you need to be alert in coming future as period is going to be much tougher now.

Libra:– Independence of taking decision at your work place will make you comfortable. In business you will attract others with your skills and charming nature.

Scorpio: – Some people take time to catch up with your ideas and intel-ligence you have to keep patience so that your temper will not rise. Businesses proposals will be coming later on so don’t get depressed.

Sagittarius: – You may be enthusiastic about certain ideas and plans. You will be able to achieve what you want. Your effort to get good jobs will succeed. You may also go out for higher education abroad.

Capricorn: – You might face health problems today. Your energy level is not all that great right now so don’t get overconfident of completing your tasks easily. Students have to work hard to get success.

Aquarius: – You will receive positive guidance from your seniors. In offices your smartness and charm is going to impress others. Try to reduce negative vibrations at your home this will reduce quarrels.

Pisces: – In your work you are shrewd calculating and quickly determined your friends will guide. Don’t take tension at work place. There will be success in politics and social work.