Your daily horoscope- 13 June by Nilikash P. Pradhan

Aries:- You are generous, determined independent today. Your social quotient will peak. You are standing rock solid when everyone else is flapping. There will be a happy family life.

Taurus:- Be on the watch for false reports at work place. There will be additional responsibility at work place. Do not over push yourself or become tense work steadily.

Gemini:- Try out something creative. Take good care of your health. Good news for the unemployed. Your family life will be peaceful. Your life partner will be in an accommodating mood.

Cancer:– This is a good time to initiate action on personal projects. There may be positive news. Several issues can be solved at business place. Give little time to your life partner.

Leo:- Complete your assignments as early as possible your romantic relation will be fine. There will stability at home. You’re planning and organization will be effective to make progress at your work place.

Virgo:- Those in corporate and high end business may get some good deals today even those in real estate business will find some attractive property. Domestic life will be fine today.

Libra:– You have to convince more to get approval to your business proposal. Today you will be in demand at your work place as some important issues may not get solved without you.

Scorpio:- Financial institutions will grant additional loans and support you. You may receive your money back from the borrower. You will resolve the relationships with your loved ones.

Sagittarius:- There are inter-relational issues, resentments and past grievances to deal with. It will not be all smooth sailing, but this is the right time to find answers to troublesome issues.

Capricorn:- You could have some hidden or secret information revealed to you which, at first may be shocking. Your working style has become more professional and you are reaping the rewards.

Aquarius:– Upgraded and efficient machinery and processes make you more productive and you are a veritable dynamo at work. Your energy levels are high and you need to find ways to let off steam.

Pisces:– Domestic affairs will be harmonious and there will be monetary benefits through communications; those in the media will do very well both monetarily and performance wise.