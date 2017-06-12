Your daily horoscope- 12 June by Nilikash P. Pradhan

Aries:– you will react somewhat positive today but chances of negativity in your attitude will be more while working on projects at your work place. Students will perform well today.

Taurus:– Focus on creating happy situation at home. There will be some wonderful ideas and simulating conversations with opposite sex. Your assertive nature will help you.

Gemini:- You may have to use your tact and charm to solve difficult problems at work place. Health will be troublesome. Love affairs may bloom but relations with partners should be taken care off.

Cancer:- Those in agriculture sector will get success today. Try to convert your business into different fields so you can capture the market very well. Jobseekers may find good job today.

Leo:- Success shall come out easily. Overseas travel is on the cards for those aspiring for higher education. Scholarship and other financial rewards are on the cards.

Virgo:- You have to focus on your tasks today nothing will be going as per your timetable and this will disturb you and create tension around you. You have to be away from quarrels & even junk food.

Libra:- Those in music or arts or acting field will have a good day. They will be getting new assignments or contracts to sign in. Journalists and retailers will get popular.

Scorpio:– Some people take time to catch up with your ideas and intelligence you have to keep patience so that your temper will not rise. New businesses proposals will be coming later on.

Sagittarius:– You like to play with danger. Today try for an attitude of adjustments with life partner. Your connections with people in power will work to your advantage.

Capricorn:- You are stringent at your work place and don’t give your co-workers another chance for doing mistakes. Romantic relationship with your partner will bring some enthusiasm in your life.

Aquarius:– Sometimes you become wistful when you saw others performing well than you but now you will be in the race so it’s better to gain some skills to climb the ladder of success.

Pisces:- Reorganize your financial strategy, avoid extravaganza, give importance to priorities in life and save for the future. Loved ones will give happiness.