Your daily horoscope- 10 June by Nilikash P. Pradhan

Aries:- Opposite sex people will get attracted. Singles may find their partner. Try to complete any pending tasks in business. A few short trips are on the cards.

Taurus:– Do not isolate yourself; accept all invitations, you’ll always draw profit from them. Think of creating a peaceful atmosphere around you.

Gemini:– Do not indulge in excessive alcoholism and smoking since these may result in ailments. Travel will be hectic today. Minor injuries or stomach ache problems are likely.

Cancer:- You have to be apologetic & keep aside your ego to come over your mistakes. Minor disagreement with your partner is likely today.

Leo:- A half day with minimal luck but you will be able to overcome problems. Be diplomatic in your interactions. Hectic and difficult situations at work are possible.

Virgo:- Bank account will boost, but social events may get expensive. You have to be particular in your office work today. In convincing clients you are very good which will help you in gaining.

Libra:- You may have frequent travels due to new business opportunities or expansion of already running business. Work will progress smoothly and to your satisfaction.

Scorpio:- Political leaders indeed have a good time. You will gain special recognition in the people. You will defeat your competitors and give a new direction to your career.

Sagittarius:– You are likely to experience a profound intuitive sense that life is on your side at the moment, and that your future path has purpose and meaning.

Capricorn:- Things from the past may disturb you increasing slothfulness in your life. Use tact rather than stern and forceful approach to bend things in your direction.

Aquarius:- You will have more interest in learning something which would help you in making advancement in your career. You may locate an opposite personality for yourself.

Pisces:– Some old contacts will be helpful to give a new pick up to your business. Today somewhat you will be feeling better. Seniors will appreciate on your assignments.