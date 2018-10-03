Today’s Horoscope — Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, October 3, 2018

Want to know what’s in store today for you? Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan, and find out what your Sun Sign says about the day that will be.

Aries (March 21-April 19): This is not the time to stick yourself into tedious routines or get bogged down in following too many orders and instructions. There could be communications or even travel muddles.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Bring out the ideas that you have been fostering and express them now or prepare a campaign that will bear fruit in the future. Those in agriculture business will get benefits from new policies.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): You’ll see the positive side of things and will feel more serene. Try to devote more time to your partner or you may be reproached. You should really start to see big changes in your career path now.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Good relations with seniors will pay you good dividends. You can make your score to success in some quick time; the unemployed will land good jobs. Farm owners will have a profitable day.

Leo (July 23-August 22): Long-term projects could mean less profit and increased responsibilities. The stars help you to fulfill your aims successfully in new activities and to make progress professionally.

Virgo (August 23-September 22): Your analytical abilities will help you to recover your losses you made in recent days. In business don’t postpone your important meetings as today is a successful today.

Libra (September 23-October 22): This could be the time for a promotion, a career hop, or the development of your own unique business concept. In politics you will be able to give sympathy to helpless people.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21): You decide to work less for a change and may even engage in religious pursuits like helping install a huge idol in your community for example. There will of course be many expenses but the funds are well directed and you have money for it.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21): Your statements might put you in trouble today at your work place. You have to work together with your juniors to get your project done in time. Domestic problems may increase your tension more.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19): Writers will have new ideas. You have to pay attention on your workers and also on your balance sheet in business. Sportspersons will gain fame in their career. In politics you have to be informative.

Aquarius (January 20 to February 18): Quick trips and increased communication are on the cards. Politicians and sportsperson will be honoured. . Check statements carefully and pay bills early.

Pisces (February 19 to March 20): You will be at your romantic best. There will be success at home and abroad. Go straight way. You may have to use your tact and charm to solve problems.