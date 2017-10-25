Today’s Horoscope — Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, October 25, 2017

Aries:- You might beworking extra hard for extra money. Fortunately, all your goals may it be long term or short term will all bear fruit now. Your profession is going to keep you quite involved.

Taurus:- Learn to take some steps backwards sometimes to score a point. Your work proceeds smoothly and you present a bright, clean image to the world.

Gemini:- Finances will pay a major role. You will be playing the market and making judicious investments. Romance is in the air. Those looking for getting married might get good proposals now.

Cancer:- Be prepared to handle financial problems and relationships with care. It is likely to be a slightly stressful day. Maximum care must be taken for doctors and nurses while handling critical issues.

Leo:- Today seek out reliable friends on whom you can lean. Your mind is rafting with ideas which you will spout in all directions. Victory over enemies is possible. Good day for romance.

Virgo:- Money and love matters play an important role today you will spend more on health and trips. You focus almost entirely on domestic concerns home family and environment.

Libra:- You need to take the health matter much responsibly. Today may bring tearful scenes in your married life. Your respect towards your teachers and elders will help you in attaining victory.

Scorpio:- You have to quickly act about submitting any important documents or you might see further delay in your work. Today retailers and shopkeepers will have a rise in income. Travel plans can be made.

Sagittarius:- You may hear some complaints against you and this may nervous you a bit. Sometimes you know the person behind this but you can’t do anything so be calm.

Capricorn: – Minor health problems can anytime turn bigger so consult a good doctor. Unexpected financial gains are likely today. Storm in cup of tea is likely with your partner.

Aquarius: – You need to supportive to the staff and also to the boss at work place. Previous misunderstanding will take time to get cleared but then also you need to try to stay into good books of your seniors.

Pisces: – There might be disappointment at work place today some blames may come on you but you have to keep your mind calm as they are temporary. Maximum care must be taken for doctors and nurses while handling critical issues.