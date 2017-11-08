Today’s Horoscope — Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, November 8, 2017

Want to know what’s in store today for you? Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan, and find out what your Sun Sign says about the day that will be.

Aries:- Strange ideas and thoughts will bombard you today. Think twice before you take an important decision. Be on the guard as there are chances of robbery of your belongings.

Taurus:- You are brilliant negotiator this will help you to achieve new business deals and even solve out some critical cases. You’re planning and organisation will be effective to make progress at your work place.

Gemini:- All your financial affairs and other commitments may come under control if you do some more hard work and there will be semblance of peace in your life. Short tour is likely.

Cancer:- Some of you might have to settle for a compromise in a law suit. There will be positive things in politics and sports today. Romantic relationship will be fine.

Leo:- You will orient yourself, evaluate the situation and develop a cognitive map. You have keen business instincts and proven ability to deliver bottom-line results.

Virgo:- A few of them might visit a picturesque place in some foreign country along with their spouse and family. You will also be recognized for their hard work in the society.

Libra:- There will be improvement in domestic affairs and there will be a much sought-after or much needed settlement in family affairs. Trading in stock market will increase your profits today.

Scorpio:- Today at home the atmosphere will be good. You will be more inclined towards religion. Today financially you will be quite comfortable. Trading in commodities will be profitable today.

Sagittarius:- There can be injuries due to small accidents. Important business meetings try to complete it in the stat of the day if possible. Don’t keep too much transparency in business.

Capricorn:- Travel plans can be made with your loved one. Negative thinking sometimes helps. Domestic happiness is on the cards. You will command immense respect at work place.

Aquarius:- Events at home and office will keep you busy. Your parents need special care. Salesman editors will be successful today. Today tough situations are likely in politics and social sector.

Pisces:- In the event of troubles your friends will be there for you. Journalists will do well today. You will be energetic. Women will get an opportunity of good job. Travel plans can be made.