Today’s Horoscope — Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, November 29, 2017

Want to know what’s in store today for you? Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan, and find out what your Sun Sign says about the day that will be.

Aries (March 21-April 19):- You will be continued troubled by tiredness and low vitality today. As well some trials and tribulations come too, to make everything much harder you may feel. Students must concentrate more on their studies.

Taurus (April 20-May 20):- You will suddenly feel very reluctant to work, to make any effort at both at home and at the work place. It may be that you have over extended yourself in the last days or it could be just sheer exhaustion, burn out.

Gemini (May 21-June 20):- The attitude you developed to your work and responsibilities will get more finely turned now. You may be working more than your job profile demands or perhaps moonlighting for extra cash.

Cancer (June 21-July 22):- Always remember that you are not always right, and take the time to listen of your partner and work together to figure out how to meet each other’s expectations.

Leo (July 23-August 22):- You might be tense about your recent assignment at work place as some domestic responsibilities will be taking your value time. You have to avoid junk food day.

Virgo (August 23-September 22):- You are expanding your areas of interest furiously. You may also fall in love or can make a new friend. Your demand at work place will be increasing now.

Libra (September 23-October 22):- This is an excellent time in which you not only consolidate your position but also make tangible and rapid gains. Those in acting sector can make some good moves towards progress.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21):- This is certainly, a time to go after your dreams and life goals. You tend to connect optimistically with the world and others are likely to look at you as a person in charge.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21):- Your hard work and ability to react to situations on time will be the guiding spirit for progress. There will be a multi-fold increase in income and moving into another house is likely.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19):- You may have mixed feelings regarding a child’s choice of career. Businessmen should be diplomatic while negotiating the contracts. Homemakers may have to juggle through the choices to fit in the best things for home.

Aquarius (January 20 to February 18):- You might suffer due to blood pressure, injuries, diabetes, sugar and some sexual problems. Chronic diseases will also make you depress and frustrated.

Pisces (February 19 to March 20):- A peaceful mind equals a peaceful body. As your world begins to even itself out, you will feel the effects of your energy returning. A short business trip is likely. Opposite sex will appreciate your care.