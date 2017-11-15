Today’s Horoscope — Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, November 15, 2017

Want to know what’s in store today for you? Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan, and find out what your Sun Sign says about the day that will be.

Aries:- Majority of the expenditure is for auspicious purposes only. You will get the blessings of your gurus. Some of the natives may evince more interest in devotional purpose.

Taurus:- Pending promotions or a change in job responsibilities could come through for some. You may want to spend some quiet time by yourself mulling over your near term career and personal goals.

Gemini:- Now don’t change suddenly any job or business. Take care of health. Victory over enemies is possible. The time is right to invest in real estate or land.

Cancer:- Your helpful nature is going to take space in many people’s heart. Don’t create web of thinking in your mind that will disturb you. Try to remain relaxed, your life partner will keep you happy.

Leo:- You will be feeling alone but today you might find someone who may be your soul mate in future. Construction and engineering business will have progress today.

Virgo:- Your positivity and optimism are the basis of your enjoyment of life’s pleasure. You also have a gentle and loving attitude which helps. Health and wealth both show an upward trend.

Libra:- It will be not so easy to sort out all problems at work place in one flow you have to discuss and go to the root of each issue and if possible take advice of experienced person. Avoid junk food today.

Scorpio:- Papers documents need careful handling. Obstacles will be there to complete your assignments. Politics and social work field will be little tensed due to issues created by your enemies.

Sagittarius:- You love the planning and preparation, and the hope of gains and advancement in whatever you do. A litigation may end in a compromise. There will be success in politic and sports.

Capricorn:- You will find time for hobbies, other interests, sport and leisure activities. You tap all avenues and are all geared up for fun and work if you can balance that out somehow.

Aquarius:- In court cases it is advisable to proceed further and look for some future dates rather than looking for decision. You have to face some problems at your work place today but try not to bring these tensions at home.

Pisces:- You may buy some dress or any other thing as shopping is likely. In social sector your work will be appreciated and also you will get more support from people.