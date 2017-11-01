Today’s Horoscope — Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, November 1, 2017

Want to know what’s in store today for you? Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan, and find out what your Sun Sign says about the day that will be.

Aries:- Pay attention to the digestive system. Good chances for some of them to find their soul-mate. You will be productive at work and achieve much today.

Taurus:- Some of you are moving towards a less materialistic value system, and others may be encountering unexpected circumstances that bring about a fluctuating or uncertain income.

Gemini:- Work related job might need to be reviewed. It will be beneficial more and increase your luck if you wear any gemstone which is favourable to you according to your horoscope.

Cancer:- You will be intense at your work place as colleagues may not give response to your ideas. Those in construction business will have to struggle more to find success. Travelling will be hectic today.

Leo:- Travelling with family or friends is likely. You are self-confident and ambitious. Today you will enjoy with your family dear ones. New ideas can be achievable.

Virgo:- Those in film sector will get chance for new break. Recovery of debt is likely. Your intelligence will impress your seniors in your profession. Romance with opposite sex is likely.

Libra:- Troublemakers will try to dodge you at your work place. Some of you may visit holy places. Sometimes sharp words hurt others; morning misunderstanding with partner will get over at night.

Scorpio:- Romantic relationship may be slightly tense. Be careful before making deeper commitments in business. Make new investments carefully. Don’t underestimate certain situations at work place.

Sagittarius:- You will get good cooperation from your relatives and undertaking of pilgrimages are on the cards. You will get the blessings of elderly persons.

Capricorn:- Today your skills will get tested while solving critical issues at your work place. Fame will increase in sports and acting field. Life partner will give happiness.

Aquarius:- Relative’s friends are going to help you in solving some family matters. Guidance of experienced people must be taken if any court cases are there.

Pisces:- Projects will be having small hurdles to bring them to completion. Guidance from maestro will help musicians to perform well. Small injuries may occur in sports.