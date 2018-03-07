Today’s Horoscope — Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, March 7, 2018

Want to know what’s in store today for you? Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan, and find out what your Sun Sign says about the day that will be.

Aries (March 21-April 19): You will find way out of difficult situation at home today. There are responsibilities at work place but due to help from colleagues you will find it easy to complete your tasks in time.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Minor difficulties in business will be there today. You have to look for some new promotion and new area to work on to increase your sales of your product.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): You might require some good staff to complete your new projects but don’t underestimate them. Listen to their views and then decide whether to go with their decision or not.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Production and manufacturing sector people will find difficulty in settling debt and even there may be shortage of raw materials. Romantic relationship will be fine today.

Leo (July 23-August 22): Your respect in the society will rise but some disharmony is also predicted at home. Ancestral property may be a matter of dispute with assets and education appearing as areas of concern.

Virgo (August 23-September 22): Beauticians or those in cosmetic business will climb a ladder of success today. Earning might get higher but according to that don’t spend too much try to invest as much as you can.

Libra (September 23-October 22): Your innocence will gain you contracts and make deals successful in business today. Investment or trading in commodities and shares will be profitable.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21): Dual core processors help to speed up work but dual thinking sometimes slows work. Think positively and trust your partners and friends that will make your way easy to success.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21): Your hard work and ability to react to situations on time will be the guiding spirit for progress. There will be a multi-fold increase in income and moving into another house is likely.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19): You may have mixed feelings regarding a child’s choice of career. Businessmen should be diplomatic while negotiating the contracts.

Aquarius (January 20 to February 18): You might suffer due to blood pressure, injuries, diabetes, sugar and some sexual problems. Chronic diseases will also make you depress and frustrated.

Pisces (February 19 to March 20): A peaceful mind equals a peaceful body. As your world begins to even itself out, you will feel the effects of your energy returning. A short business trip is likely. Opposite sex will appreciate your care.