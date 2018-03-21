Today’s Horoscope — Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, March 21, 2018

Want to know what’s in store today for you? Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan, and find out what your Sun Sign says about the day that will be.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Be proactive and take the initiative, the results will be worth your efforts. Students could hear of some positive developments regarding their future plans.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): No major ups and downs will be found in your love life. Steel and oil sector people will have increase in their income. Romantic relationship will be good today.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): For your noble deeds you will be held in high esteem in your social circle. Relationship with opposite sex will be improving. Travelling is on the cards for business.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): You can quit or you wait and see if things improve. Today possibility of minor illness or injury is likely. Be careful while on wheels. Unexpected gains are likely today.

Leo (July 23-August 22): You are more relaxed and also equally focused on your dreams. You are loving, caring and warm in your interactions with people and are a big draw. Sportsperson will do well today.

Virgo (August 23-September 22): You feel better today in the current situation at your work place. Backing from yourparents or loved ones will help you to grow your business. Investment for longs term will be beneficial.

Libra (September 23-October 22): You have good sense sympathy and understanding but you sense sympathy may be destroyed by your hot temper, today take care; women are your good luck charm.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21): Take proper care of yourself and your family members as it is not a very good phase in your life health-wise. Especially stomach ailments may be the cause of anxiety.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21): Family ties are important as also all kinds of investments. Poultry farm owners will do well today. At work place some you will rise to a position of authority and will command respect like never before.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19): Disappointments all over today. Take a look at how much energy is left at the end of day for your friends and family. Drive cautiously small accidents injuries may occur.

Aquarius (January 20 to February 18): Think of doing something new and creative today. It is good time to start meeting new people and building important connections. Don’t waste time thinking about past.

Pisces (February 19 to March 20): Start the routine of regular workout and when it comes to food, be moderate. Little care regarding your health is required. Work issues are likely to keep you busy.