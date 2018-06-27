Today’s Horoscope — Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, June 27, 2018

Want to know what’s in store today for you? Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan, and find out what your Sun Sign says about the day that will be.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Commitments of your projects can be completed. Some common problems can come but you will be able to take out solutions on it. Travel plans can be made with your loved ones.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): You will need to focus on the needs of your partner and avoid taking things for granted. Business professionals may face certain stiffness from the side of the rivals.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Control your emotion today. You might feel yourself quite alone at your work place as colleagues may go against your decision. In politics, stay away from sensitive issues.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): You will win over your enemies. Success in all your ventures is also foreseen and your hard work will be rewarded. Students pursing for higher studies will be successful.

Leo (July 23-August 22): Shed away your inactiveness and follow some workout patterns. Maintain proper diet habits to keep yourself healthy. It is likely to be a slightly stressful day.

Virgo (August 23-September 22): You certainly express yourself wonderfully and vocally in group activities, but not by being rigid, too stubborn to bend. You will be successful both in professional and domestic front today.

Libra (September 23-October 22): Fame will increase in sports and arts. Today is the excellent time to complete pending tasks. Today is the good day in social work and to plan something in business.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21): Today a good chance of getting new contracts and rise in income. You will be rewarded. Romantic relationships will be good. Your good foreplay will satisfy your partner.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21): You will be more active at home as well and there will be harmony at work and play. You will see your concepts come to life if you stay the course and refocus on the fundamentals.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19): Your emotions are still messed up. You are alienating yourself from the family, friends and associates and from work. You seem harassed by the demons lurking within you.

Aquarius (January 20 to February 18): You will have more interest in learning something which would help you in making advancement in your career. You should also try to keep your partner happy.

Pisces (February 19 to March 20): You may see some downturn in their love life. You will not be able to make compromises with your partner and it can lead into tension between two of you. Losses are likely today.