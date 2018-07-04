Today’s Horoscope — Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, July 4, 2018

Want to know what’s in store today for you? Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan, and find out what your Sun Sign says about the day that will be.

Aries (March 21-April 19): The day is good for trading in stocks or commodities. In business you will overcome losses. Mixing with people in society will get you new contacts.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): You have to focus on your tasks today nothing will be going as per your timetable which might create tension around you. You have to be away from quarrels and even junk food.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Keep your employees happy and the beneficiary will be you. Your friends will guide you through your moments of despair. Deep religious feelings will help overcome hurdles.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): If you’re pending work is more in surely you will be in trouble today. A surprise inspection is possible at your work place be prepare for it.

Leo (July 23-August 22): Charitable and ministerial functions bring both financial and love opportunities. You will be popular with everybody. You will be able to overcome your enemies.

Virgo (August 23-September 22): You will be tense about your projects as obstacles will be delaying it and the dead line will be coming closer. In politics postpone any important meeting or decision till tomorrow.

Libra (September 23-October 22): A wise and tactful partner can handle you. Today some may change jobs. Home, Love, good friends will all add your happiness quotient. Your romantic life is set to bloom.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21): A legacy is on the cards don’t tackle any risk. Don’t overreact to minor disagreements. Those in literacy and academic fields will shine.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21): You shine at work and receive plaudits. You grab everything that is offered and strike hard which is good thing because fortune is now begin to shine on you.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19): Be diplomatic if you disagree with a senior as openly dissenting with them could affect your relationship and impact your position at your work place.

Aquarius (January 20 to February 18): You are expanding your areas of interest furiously. Hobbies, sports and leisure activities excite you and you focus on pleasurable activities/pastimes.

Pisces (February 19 to March 20): We can virtually guarantee that our efforts will be met with positive outcomes when we spend less time worrying about what the future will bring and more time contemplating the finer details of the projects before us.