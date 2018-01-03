Today’s Horoscope — Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, January 3, 2018

Want to know what’s in store today for you? Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan, and find out what your Sun Sign says about the day that will be.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Minor ailment can be seen; especially stomach ailments may be the cause of anxiety. Don’t create any prestige issue at work place and also at home. Minor clashes with your partner may occur.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): You might pretty often happen to be too idealistic, to the point of losing your sense of reality and consequently exposing yourself to such deceptions as you’ll find it hard to endure. Try to have better balanced views of people and things.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): You will have an active social and may find a new dating interest. You will benefit financially from the extra efforts you put in at work. Invest in shares.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): You involvement in your job or profession shall be highly recognized and rewarded. You will soon find a new personal and emotional balance. You will be benefited by immovable and ancestral property.

Leo (July 23-August 22): Leos hate subordination but indulge in voluntary work. Do not strain too much as it may result in a nervous breakdown. Victory over enemies is possible. Love affair may bloom.

Virgo (August 23-September 22): Due to lack of mental peace and concentration you might experience some obstacles at work place. Purchase of land and machinery should be postponed for some time.

Libra (September 23-October 22): Sports persons will have a good going today. You might find a good friend in social activities. Financial gains will be high; trading in stock market is beneficial.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21): You will complete your assignments in time today. Some good moments with your partner is likely which will help you to share your feelings and this will increase your bonding.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21): Your mind will be disturbed through-out the day, you will make money but not that much to satisfy your needs. Small amount of risk is involved in your married life so take care of our loved ones.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19): You will tend to give a lot of attention to the problems of comfort, not at the expense of other aspects of life, but enough to feel comfortable. Today you will impress members of the opposite sex.

Aquarius (January 20 to February 18): You’ll have heaps of imagination and will introduce a more artistic side to your career. Try not to be too obsessive over all rules given you, as you could overdo things.

Pisces (February 19 to March 20): Your reckless behaviour is under control as you knuckle down to the sedate job of making a living and creating wealth. You are interested right now in fulfilling your professional and personal obligations.