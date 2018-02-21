Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, February 21, 2018

Want to know what’s in store today for you? Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan, and find out what your Sun Sign says about the day that will be.

Aries (March 21-April 19): You will make progress in your career, but to do so you have to concentrate on your work instead of other things. Romance is just in the air, and singles will find a more sensuous.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): You will have close associations and possibly the kindling of a new romance. There will be family outings, possibly a holiday together. Assignments will get completed as you have committed.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Discuss plans for the future and important issues with your partner. There is possibility for fever or throat infection to children. Be careful while on the wheels.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): People will get impressed with your ability to argue your case. You will feel confident and assertive. Singles will find it easy to meet members of opposite sex.

Leo (July 23-August 22): You are hungry of unlimited immeasurable love in whole life. You never trust immediately on anybody. You may be in a very competitive mood. Finances will be good.

Virgo (August 23-September 22): Virgo likes company of friends. Don’t get too involved in office problems pay attention to your health. After evening spent some time with your partner it may release some tensions.

Libra (September 23-October 22): Libra people are self-respect happy and cheerful. In profession you might get good opportunities which will be beneficial for achieving your future goals.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21): Scorpions are known to have powerful well proportioned body.Scorpions are philosopher, detective. In politics and business you have to keep a watch on activities of your competitor.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21): Intellectual preoccupations, paperwork, documents, negotiations, and other procedures will eat up much of your energy so don’t keep any pending works.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19): You will perform well in sports and music sector. There are many due assignments in the past days which you have to concentrate on today.

Aquarius (January 20 to February 18): If you want to achieve harmony, you should talk things out instead of charging in head first as you always do. Increased social honour may be witnessed.

Pisces (February 19 to March 20): No major ups and downs will be found in your love life as well as professional life during this time. People, who are associated with real estate business, will get profit.