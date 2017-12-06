Today’s Horoscope — Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, December 6, 2017

Want to know what’s in store today for you? Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan, and find out what your Sun Sign says about the day that will be.

Aries (March 21-April 19):- Your ideas will impress your seniors at work place. You might increase your activities in social sector to get closer to the needy people and solve their problems. Romance is in the air.

Taurus (April 20-May 20):- A mutually beneficial relationship will emerge which will provide support, ideas, profit and yet will keep you heavily involved at the same time.

Gemini (May 21-June 20):- You might lose both financially and friendship if you remain arrogant at your work place. You may find difficulty while achieving your goals in time. Avoid driving today.

Cancer (June 21-July 22):- You will have considerable work pressure and you will also be involved in unrewarding jobs. Your health is likely to deteriorate. Your workaholic tendencies will be off the charts.

Leo (July 23-August 22):- You may invest a good sum for buying a piece of land or for constructing a building. It will be good idea if you discuss any new proposal with advisor before sanctioning it.

Virgo (August 23-September 22):- Today you might make moves in excitement at work place and it may hurt your colleagues and create misunderstandings so take care of it. Travel plans will be hectic.

Libra (September 23-October 22):- Your cherished desires will be fulfilled with difficulty but will ultimately bring you prosperity fame and good income or profits. You may get a new assignment which will be financially beneficial to you.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21):- A few of them might visit a picturesque place in some foreign country along with their spouse and family. You will also be recognized for their hard work in the society.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21):- New friends could be coming out of the woodwork. Most of them will be interesting and kind-hearted people, and you’ll definitely enjoy their company.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19):- Business professionals may face certain stiffness from the side of the rivals. This will also incur you immense losses to you in terms of money. Finances are targeted with both intelligence and enthusiasm.

Aquarius (January 20 to February 18):- You will be expanding your scope of interests/ work in several directions. You must save some money if you gain extra profits in your business.

Pisces (February 19 to March 20):- Progress is there but the track is not clear and fast it’s like a hurdle race so be cautious to jump over it otherwise you may fall. Consistency is needed is you want to score more marks in exams.