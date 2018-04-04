Today’s Horoscope — Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, April 4, 2018

Want to know what’s in store today for you? Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan, and find out what your Sun Sign says about the day that will be.

Aries (March 21-April 19): You can be able to sort out your previous issues and get back to work with new prospects and ideas. In business you can handle big projects so try to get them quickly.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Regardless of how busy you are; you must make time for yourself. That is, if you don’t want to let everything get you down. Today there will disappointment all over.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): There will be love and warmth between children and parents. Your charming and magnetic outlook shall even attract new partners. Romantic relationship with partner will be good.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Financial crisis is the main thing which you may have to sort out otherwise this would not allow you to achieve success. In conclusion you need to show your laborious attitudes and effort.

Leo (July 23-August 22): You will be in a position to avail new loans easily to settle your debts. You will allocate funds for investments in land, house or any other property.

Virgo (August 23-September 22): You will quickly overcome with your mistakes and will rectify it. You will get appreciation from your seniors as you will get success in legal matters of company.

Libra (September 23-October 22): Practice letting go off anger and the past & you will be experiencing substantial growth with the self. Once you have cleared away all the debris, you will start rebuilding yourself.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21): You can mark an end to your worries regarding the health issues of your father. You will amplify your sources of incomes and put an end to your outstanding settlements, as well.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21): Today is good period of growth in business or one in the career front. You will make money and progress. You are normally very careful with money but today see you spend recklessly with opposite sex.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19): Unforeseen delays could cause some stressful moments but will be able to find ways to overcome problems if you keep your mind calm.

Aquarius (January 20 to February 18): Financial institutions will grant additional loans and support you. You may receive your money back from the borrower. Progress in pharmaceutical & food business are likely.

Pisces (February 19 to March 20): Today is likely to be an adventurous day. You will find that you happily bounce from one subject to next. Your relationship with colleagues is likely to improve. Today patience and confidence will be rewarded.