Today’s Horoscope — Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, April 11, 2018

Want to know what’s in store today for you? Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan, and find out what your Sun Sign says about the day that will be.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Your proposal will get accepted today. New ideas will come in mind. Writers will have a good day. Romance is in the air. Projects can be brought to completion.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Do not dither while taking any decision today you will be right. Colleagues and friends will help you completing your pending work which will reduce somewhat stress.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Disagreements in political and social sector is likely today. You have to put control on your temper by knowing some activities of enemies you might take some hasty decision.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): You will be able to keep away indecent people which will reduce hurdles in completing your assignments. Those in sports and acting sector will perform well.

Leo (July 23-August 22): In job you have to secure your position and try to remain in good books of seniors. You are likely to have a number of occupational changes but are best suited for public life and politics.

Virgo (August 23-September 22): Those in film sector will get chance for new break. Recovery of debt is likely. Your intelligence will impress your seniors in your profession. Romance with opposite sex is likely.

Libra (September 23-October 22): Possibility of change in a job or starting any new business is likely. As most of your issues are going to sort out today you will feel relaxed till the evening.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21): Political leaders indeed have a good time. You will gain special recognition in the people. You will defeat your competitors and give a new direction to your career.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21): Spiritually and search for life’s genuine true values is your greatest gain. Good ideas about self improvement, home improvement comes to you. The details will be depending on your individual horoscope.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19): Interesting day for you. After a long time you will be experiencing some good atmosphere at work place. You will feel comfortable sharing your inner voice with your partner.

Aquarius (January 20 to February 18): Your sentiments will be attached to your loved ones, but then also you need to take some hard step by going away from them for financial problems, change of job is likely for some of them.

Pisces (February 19 to March 20): You will have to be flexible when discussing issues at your work place. Pay attention to your health. More thinking of future sometimes spoils present. Romantic relationships could be intense.