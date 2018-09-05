Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, September 5, 2018

Want to know what’s in store today for you? Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan, and find out what your Sun Sign says about the day that will be.

Aries (March 21-April 19): You will be setting new benchmark in business. Those in politics and social sector will able to tackle some tricky situation and can get also importance and higher position.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Minor health problems will put you on back foot today. Investment for short term might give some good returns. Those in business will see growth in coming period.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Problems might be arising slowly and will disturbing your family relationship. Keep your profits invested in good funds don’t overspend as you might need money in future.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Your new interests include religion and spirituality, travel and education. You have to kept money aside for the family and for a nest egg, and so monetary issues are not the real focus.

Leo (July 23-August 22): You have to consider ideas or feelings expressed by your colleagues regarding projects at your work place. Sometime you might be wrong, so don’t be overconfident about your knowledge.

Virgo (August 23-September 22): Virgo people are passionate in love they win hearts with their romantic smile and style. You will connect with influential people. Today you should control extravagance.

Libra (September 23-October 22): Lovers of music and arts and sportspersons will show signs of improvement. There will be a rise in status. Students will show good progress.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21): Your creative streak reveals itself and you find ingenious solutions to your money and relationship problems. Travel for work, pleasure will be beneficial and you attend meetings.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21): The time is perfect time to visit family. Keep your morals high and plan for the future possibilities before making any commitments.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19): You will give your all to improve things if your needs are increasing faster than your income. You might accompany your parents to a place of worship.

Aquarius (January 20 to February 18): Take care of health. Remember, that it is the only wealth and you must never barter it for pleasures of the senses. Keep ego aside to avoid clashes.

Pisces (February 19 to March 20): Pisceans have a magnetic personality. Pisceans always attract to the members of opposite sex. Today is the successful day in finance domestic matter and in sports.