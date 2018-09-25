Today’s Horoscope — Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, September 25, 2018

Want to know what’s in store today for you? Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan, and find out what your Sun Sign says about the day that will be.

Aries (March 21-April 19): You have managed to put your affairs in order in a very big way in terms of both money matters and domestic issues. Your personality behaviour certainly has an aura, magnetism.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): You need to keep your speech in check. Health will be low as stamina & vitality would be poor. Difficulties may take a toll on your health. You may feel weak and exhausted.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Meritorious deeds will be amply rewarded and friends will have a positive influence. Gains in lotteries and gambling are likely. Business propels may get approvals.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): You can reduce obstacles from your workplace through your creativity. You may have to wait for some time to get support from your seniors, but, they will appreciate you for your work.

Leo (July 23-August 22): You may not be objective about certain issue and need to keep this in mind in discussions and meetings. In politics and social sector you may feel that you are avoided by seniors in important events.

Virgo (August 23-September 22): By dedicated hard work if you can satisfy the hard-core taskmasters, then you can reap benefits; your rank, remuneration and popularity all will increase if you can change your attitude and work sincerely.

Libra (September 23-October 22): Double check your projects or assignments before submitting it to seniors at work place. Be diplomatic in case of disagreements with loved ones. Drive cautiously today.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21): Many aspects of your life and work are calling for your attention and you don’t know which to take up first. Expenses will be mounting today but don’t worry it will be for time being.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21): There is growth foreseen on the professional front, marriage is on the cards, and relationships will improve, provided you mind your language. Avoid junk food today.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19): Keep your distance from people who indulge in gossiping, let your actions speak louder than your words, and keep a tight leash on your flights of fancy. Travelling might be hectic today.

Aquarius (January 20 to February 18): You may come across someone with whom you may develop a romantic relationship, but to make it last you will have to invest a lot of effort, time and resources.

Pisces (February 19 to March 20): You career will throw up more opportunities for you to make faster progress. If you get an offer for a new job with better pay, but then also carefully consider other factors, all the pros and cons, before you make a final decision.