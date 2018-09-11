Today’s Horoscope — Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, September 11, 2018

Want to know what’s in store today for you? Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan, and find out what your Sun Sign says about the day that will be.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Your ideas will have demand at your work place and seniors will be appreciating you on your work. Those looking for new job may find it soon. Legal matters may get solved.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): The people around you will appreciate and respect you. Investment in precious metals and shares will be profitable. If looking for home or shops you can find attractive deals.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): You involvement in your job or profession shall be highly recognized and rewarded. You will soon find a new personal and emotional balance. Profit can be made in metal.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): You will continue to be troubled by tiredness. It will be much harder today to turn things your way at work place. Associates may turn their back when you need their support.

Leo (July 23-August 22): Chances of useless expenses, while some losses are possible. It would be useful to keep the level of activity lower than usual. Ego will remain an integral part of attitude.

Virgo (August 23-September 22): Your impression will increase at your work place. In business agreements for new contracts or deals must be signed carefully. Take advice before investing in share market.

Libra (September 23-October 22): You will have plenty of interactions with friends and groups. Special projects of interest and fiscal matters would become important and you will lead the conversation to the desired goal.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21): Exertion is likely today. Take care of health. There will be delay in your work. In politics and social work there may some misunderstanding with your co-workers.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21): Competition would rule the roost and survival would be a laborious task. But maintain to be cool and work relentlessly. Speculation and investment would not repay you as expected.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19): Reputation in the society will increase. Spend more time in financial management and ensure it is not out of hands. Reduce or refrain from getting speculative gains.

Aquarius (January 20 to February 18): You might be disturbed because you were not able to fulfil the need of your life partner as you committed to him/her. Travelling will be hectic.

Pisces (February 19 to March 20): Today minor health problems will worry you. Avoid bad company. You must learn to control you temper. You should listen to others too no matter how brilliant you won performance.