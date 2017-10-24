Today’s Horoscope — Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, October 24, 2017

Aries:- The feel-good factor in your life comes through the positive and loving vibes you share with your loved ones. Those in steel industry might get some surprising good news.

Taurus:- By taking charge of your life and coming across as someone reliable, you will succeed in gaining the respect and admiration of your colleagues and seniors. Trading in commodities will be profitable.

Gemini:- Your guidance to your co-worker will be helpful to complete the projects in time. In many place your fame is going to rise. You will be in the good books of your seniors and bosses.

Cancer: – Avoid unworthy expenses and wastage and be wary that your lust for money doesn’t makes you irrational. In politics and sports unwanted people make take your important time of work.

Leo: – Sometimes you have to take strong decision which will be hurting your emotions for now but it clear your path in coming future. Drive cautiously today as you may be dreaming about your plans.

Virgo: – Frustration and barriers put you in a delusion and you find yourself baffled and down in the dumps now. In business and job you have to be calm some moments happening today are going to rise your temper.

Libra: – Your concept might not be wrong but you need to study that how to represent that in front of colleagues and seniors to get accepted. Domestic work pressure will be more this may affect health.

Scorpio: – Give yourself time to study any business proposals before taking any decision as you could realise after sometime that you are not comfortable with certain aspects of the proposal.

Sagittarius: – Your plate is full to overflowing with events and activities. Family members may be expecting much from you today. Health problems might slowly move towards recovery.

Capricorn:- Small injuries are likely take care. Obstacles are going to come. Confusion in your mind will create mistakes while completing your work. You will likely to find a new interest in business and romance.

Aquarius:- You must take responsibility in domestic work to help your spouse. Your power will increase in politics and you will get respect from others. Importance of yours at work place will get known to your seniors.

Pisces:- You will complete your pending tasks at work place. Today will certainly be happy times spent in beautiful surroundings. Trading and gambling at minimal risk is advisable.