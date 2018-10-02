Today’s Horoscope — Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, October 2, 2018

Want to know what’s in store today for you? Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan, and find out what your Sun Sign says about the day that will be.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Short distance journeys are indicated which will bear fruits due to your hard work. You will spend freely towards social and charitable institutions.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Better time better relationships lead to both achievements and greater confidence and self-belief. You will get highlighted at your work place as your performance is going to impress everyone.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Your popularity among your friends will soar. Today try to keep surfing matrimonial websites. Be on your toes. Prospects in business and real estate look bright. Today learn to forgive and forget.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Today pay attention to small details at work place. Singles should be careful regarding new relationship at work place. Domestic problems may arise today due to which disagreements with spouse are likely.

Leo (July 23-August 22): There will be hurdles in business and the enemies or rivals will create problems for you. Your financial position will be average but at times due to extravagance it may be misbalanced.

Virgo (August 23-September 22): This is perfect time to set goals for your relationships and finances. Shower your loved ones with constant attention if you want to retain charm and excitement of the courtship.

Libra (September 23-October 22): Engineers and those in technical sector have a testing time today. Skills and knowledge has to be gathered to tackle future problems.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21): Most of your ambitious plans are likely to be executed. Your image will enhance and a new glow would shine. A new qualification or skill promises to enhance employability.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21): You are particular in your work that will impress your officers. Your soft nature will help you in final ling business deal. Love at first sight or sudden marriage is in the cards.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19): You will involve in religious activities and will visit holy spots. Those in education and insurance sectors will be successful. Relatives or friends may come in contact with you today.

Aquarius (January 20 to February 18): Continuous growth in your job profession will fill you with new energy and courage. Your seriousness towards studies shall endow you better results.

Pisces (February 19 to March 20): Pisceans may need to control their anger and bitterness, so that no damage occurs to the solid relationship. Never ever, try to dominate your family members.