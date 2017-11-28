Today’s Horoscope — Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, November 28, 2017

Want to know what’s in store today for you? Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan, and find out what your Sun Sign says about the day that will be.

Aries (March 21-April 19):- Your family and their future and welfare concern you deeply. Your need to provide happiness for loved ones will be strongly felt. You have to well-balanced your diet to avoid health problems.

Taurus (April 20-May 20):- Your confidence will increase and you will successfully complete the pending jobs by working single-handedly. This is a very good period for you to start a new venture, or for making prudent investment.

Gemini (May 21-June 20):- Your words might give rise to misunderstanding between you and your seniors today. Work pressure will be more today at work place and so you will not get much time for your loved ones.

Cancer (June 21-July 22):- You have to finalize your deals quickly. You can able to clear previous misunderstanding with your colleagues. Those who are single can find a good match. Students will do well today.

Leo (July 23-August 22):- You will make sensible decision in difficult situation at work place. In business and sports you have to stick to the basics. Life partner’s feelings will touch your heart.

Virgo (August 23-September 22):- Many new experiences will strengthen your faith. You are now capable of assimilating differing and contrasting viewpoints and attitudes. Romantic relationship will be fine.

Libra (September 23-October 22):- Work is on an upward swing and you will be actively involved in new business enterprises and undertakings. Those in politics and social sector will be highlighted.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21):- You will be more than busy today. New Projects at work place has to properly studied and then accepted as decision taken in hurry may put your organization in trouble.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21):- You display steady affection but demand demonstration of love and romance from your partner. Money and love matters play an important role today. Students will do well in exams.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19):- You will roll up your selves and get to work. You will be making great progress at all levels and will be reaching out to fresh horizon. Family matters will get resolved.

Aquarius (January 20 to February 18):- Those concerned with the practicalities of life should not waste time, resource or energy and have a talent for combining intuition with the ability to make discriminating judgement that will not be clouded by emotions.

Pisces (February 19 to March 20):- You will be able to see new alternatives at work for a good professional growth regarding your personal life, do not try to hide any personal matter from your partner, share everything.