Today’s Horoscope — Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, November 21, 2017

Want to know what’s in store today for you? Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan, and find out what your Sun Sign says about the day that will be.

Aries:- You realise that your own happiness is a by-product of the happiness of people around you. There is lot of entertaining and you spend lavishly on your family friends.

Taurus:- You are dreaming and planning for the future. Now you might get new proposals for your business and even pending work or projects will speed up. Romance is in the air.

Gemini:- Expenses will mount and there could be travel for work today. Family elders might need some medical attention. You might get little confused to give more preference to which work.

Cancer:- You might have recently come out of a long relationship or are thinking about an exit strategy. You feel you have been wronged and feel like you need to go on a shopping spree.

Leo:- Your health and enemies both need your attention. Avoid brushing things beneath the rug and take things head-on. Be careful to wrap up things nicely paying attention to details.

Virgo:- Loneliness and grief lingers in the atmosphere and you miss your dear ones appallingly. Things from the past may disturb you increasing slothfulness in your life.

Libra:- You will be in demand at work place there will be more importance of your presence at every meetings or discussion now. Seniors will appreciate your work performance.

Scorpio:- Take care that minor health problems don’t turn major. You have to keep away things which give more stress. Domestic problems may arise today due to which disagreements with spouse are likely.

Sagittarius:- Those interested in any kind of adventure sports must surely stay away from it for time being. There may be alteration in your project work by seniors. New friends can be made.

Capricorn:- Relations with peers may remain harmonious. Freelancers can expect profitable assignments. You should not neglect your health, otherwise you may fall sick.

Aquarius:- Financial matters will get solved. Many opportunities in business will come. Tension will get vanish. Concentrate more on ongoing projects rather looking for new one.

Pisces:- This seems to be the right time to gain knowledge about spirituality, meditation and yoga. Actually, it shall help you to concentrate better on your studies & thus improve your results in the forthcoming exams.