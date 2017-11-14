Today’s Horoscope — Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, November 14, 2017

Want to know what’s in store today for you? Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan, and find out what your Sun Sign says about the day that will be.

Aries:- You need to take command of all that you have at your disposal as an individual human being, and to express it creatively, heart and soul. Don’t be afraid to be proud but avoid feeling stiff.

Taurus:- Try not react too emotionally, yet at the same time to avoid not reacting at all to your life partner today on certain issues which may occur at home. Minor health problems are likely.

Gemini:- You will be enjoying today in a simple manner yet you will feel that you have done something special. There are chances of new job opportunities in textile and financial sector.

Leo:- Leo’s are born leaders. There will be increase in prestige and popularity in politics and social work. It will be a passion filled day. Those in public relations will show good progress today.

Virgo:- Don’t get complacent when making decisions. Be open to suggestions from close associates, you can gain from them. You may want to take some time away from family and romantic commitments.

Libra:- Your emotions may be pulling you in one direction, your intellect and information may be pointing you another way. If you are hesitant, brainstorming with close associates will help you gain clarity and a fresh perspective.

Scorpio:- Your partners will find difficult to understand your complex mood. Avoid petty quarrels and fights in the morning. Health will recover after evening. Avoid junk food.

Sagittarius:- You will now decide to concentrate more on domestic issues as they are keep on increasing. You might get new orders for your business but avoid long term contracts. Romantic relationship will be fine.

Capricorn:- Wipe out your negative feelings. Today there will lots of excitement in your life. Writers and artists will get new ideas and scripts. In sports your performance will give new spirit to your team.

Aquarius:- Social life could bring in some unwanted troubles. Hence maintain caution. You may find that relationships are not going as well as you’d like. Your health needs immediate care.

Pisces:- You can expect many meetings, events and other social events. Single people will be more interested in opposite sex and maybe for serious relationships.