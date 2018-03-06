Today’s Horoscope — Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, March 6, 2018

Want to know what’s in store today for you? Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan, and find out what your Sun Sign says about the day that will be.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Your family and their future and welfare concern you deeply. Your need to provide happiness for loved ones will be strongly felt. You have to well-balanced your diet to avoid health problems.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Your confidence will increase and you will successfully complete the pending jobs by working single-handedly. This is a very good period for you to start a new venture.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Your words might give rise to misunderstanding between you and your seniors today. Work pressure will be more today at work place and so you will not get much time for your loved ones.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): You have to finalize your deals quickly. You can able to clear previous misunderstanding with your colleagues. Those who are single can find a good match. Students will do well today.

Leo (July 23-August 22): Disputes among the partners might disturb the Partnership Businesses. Don’t be into emotional pressures when making any decisions. Consult your family doctor as health will be in trouble.

Virgo (August 23-September 22): Persistence work and dedica-tion will help you to avoid or prevent any types of marital problems. The re-lationship between children and parents tend to be very good though social life

Libra (September 23-October 22): You might lose your cool mind and this may give rise to a conflict at work place surprising others because of your sudden rise in temper. Drive cautiously today.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21): You get out of the trough and start flying. There is happiness, fulfilment, gains and achievements. You embark on the path of steady progress and do well at work today.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21): There is gain at all levels; you make money and also powerful emotional bonds. You know that being adjustable and adaptable makes for greater happiness, peace, contentment.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19): Success shall come out easily. Overseas travel is on the cards for those aspiring for higher education. Scholarship and other financial rewards are on the cards.

Aquarius (January 20 to February 18): You may be organizing business issues related to an inheritance or your own legacy. Think very carefully about any relationship decisions, including contracts.

Pisces (February 19 to March 20): Your mind will be active and remain alert. In the pursuits of knowledge and gathering information you will make good progress. Connections with foreign countries will benefit you.