Today’s Horoscope- Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, March 20, 2018

Want to know what’s in store today for you? Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan, and find out what your Sun Sign says about the day that will be.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Possibilities of personal and emotional discussion with your loved ones are on the cards! You would find peace with your spouse and will understand her better in the due course of time.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): You must assert your original and innovative ideas. Job seekers if they brush up their skills and take some efforts job will be in their hands. In business and job you know your responsibilities.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Today you may buy a costly dress. Focus on creating happy situation at home. You can expect some good news at work place. Health needs care and some of you may need to visit a doctor.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Today if you go in a positive manner everything will be positive or vice versa. Concentrate more on your pending projects before looking for new ones.

Leo (July 23-August 22): Minor health problems can anytime turn bigger so consult a good doctor. Unexpected financial gains are likely today. There might be disappointment at work place.

Virgo (August 23-September 22): You will be famous for achieving the goals at work place. You will be able to fulfil

commitments in political and social sector. Some of you will be in a romantic mood.

Libra (September 23-October 22): Strong chances of good future for sportsperson and actors. You will in spotlight in social and political sector. Investing in commodities won’t be a bad idea.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21): If you believe in some magical moments or in luck then to strength that pray to Lord Ganesh this will help you to reduce hurdles in your future and also keep your family life more joyful.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21): Impressing those who matter on the professional front is possible. Displaying your talents and displaying your expertise will help in getting some good offers. Those going for higher studies are likely to be selected in a prestigious institute.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19): Investment and speculation of any sort should be avoided today. Thoughts patterns could be unsteadily and unreliable so don’t take any final decision in your profession.

Aquarius (January 20 to February 18): There might be disputes and hot arguments at very small or avoidable issues. Decisions should be taken under utter caution. Invest very carefully and avoid investing in risky sectors.

Pisces (February 19 to March 20): You are inclined to get an ambitious partner with a beneficial influence. A litigation or dispute may end in a compromise. There are higher studies and more training, needed to handle new technologies.