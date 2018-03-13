Today’s Horoscope — Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, March 13, 2018

Want to know what’s in store today for you? Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan, and find out what your Sun Sign says about the day that will be.

Aries (March 21-April 19): You would be able to affirm yourself with people more easily, in order to improve your own personality. Real estate matters would certainly take good shape.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Spend more time with your family. The positive energy that you infuse into your work will be appreciated. You make steady and sustained progress in business and politics.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): It would be best to keep your cool and maintain calm, as aggressiveness could increase the gap in your relationships. Writers and advocates have to cautious while making any drafts or letters.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): You find yourself badly stuck with the secret alliances and the history of the outcomes horrifies you. Confusion is in the air and you are falling prey to mental depression.

Leo (July 23-August 22): There could be tensions of health. Avoid junk food. Take time to think before taking or signing on new assignments. Today good chances of gain through share market trading.

Virgo (August 23-September 22): Go ahead and be friends with opposite sex for the time being. If you are in love have not expressed your feelings, today is the right time to do it. Good day for investment in long term.

Libra (September 23-October 22): Think of women as equal partners & treat them with respect. Nee romantic relationship will bring enjoyment & happiness. It is advisable to concentrate on the problems at work place.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21): There may be conflict with co-workers due to differing ideas or communication problems. There will be some difficulties in politics & sports. Do something good for your partner.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21): You have tremendous confidence to carry your pursuits. Your works will meet with their desired destination. You will have lot of chances of increase your income.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19): You’ll get encouraging support from work mates and feel part of a worthwhile set up. Your enemies can give you some troubles but you will be able to overcome them.

Aquarius (January 20 to February 18): You may need to invest your diplomacy in all of your business ventures in order to get success. Try to maintain the good will, if you do not want to expand the business.

Pisces (February 19 to March 20): Your decision might not get agreed by your associates or they will be not comfortable with it so it will be better if you discuss on issues first with them and then come to the conclusion. Travelling will be hectic today.