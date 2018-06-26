Today’s Horoscope — Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, June 26, 2018

Want to know what’s in store today for you? Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan, and find out what your Sun Sign says about the day that will be.

Aries (March 21-April 19): If you discuss your problems with your life partner, it will decrease your stress. Your past pressure might get released and some positive moments are expected in political and social sector.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Your relationship would be much better with your spouse. There will be happiness in your love life. A practical approach will allow you make the most of career opportunities.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Your hard work would be rewarded. Results might be encouraging. Hence, try to concentrate at your study. Romantic relationships will be better. Plan for buying a new vehicle will come in your mind.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): All your insecurities and personal complexes worries will diminish slowly. You are now going to start a new beginning in your career, keep the past beside concentrate more on present.

Leo (July 23-August 22): You impress others very much effectively that quality is going to help you in business deals. . Don’t open up your secrets with your friends. You may face some hindrance in study.

Virgo (August 23-September 22): Your professional life is looking bright and the financial position is going to improve. The planetary predictions show that buying or selling a property or house is auspicious for you.

Libra (September 23-October 22): There will be no major promotion for you in the society. In the matters of money you will work hard to solve the problems. A marked growth in your career is indicated.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21): It is advisable to maintain balance between your mind and heart as you will find yourself in confusing state many times while making any decision. Some family disputes will trouble you.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21): You will be fortunate in respect of romantic liaisons. Financial related matters are not too rosy. Luck favours you as your partner would be decent, just as you expected him/her to be. Take care of your health.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19): Your life partner and friends will be backing you to come out of some tensions and also from debts. Finances will be good. In sports field there are some positive developments.

Aquarius (January 20 to February 18): Focus all your energy in one direction, so that your interests see the light. A change of attitude would be much needed for professional growth.

Pisces (February 19 to March 20): It is suggested that for the small health disorders that you face, you may go in for homoeopathy or Ayurveda instead of allopathic drugs. In the evening loyal people will help to solving problems. Don’t take aggressive decisions.