Today’s Horoscope — Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, June 19, 2018

Want to know what’s in store today for you? Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan, and find out what your Sun Sign says about the day that will be.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Those who are trying for opportunities abroad will be able to achieve their goals. Arians who are involved with banking, accountancy, and business will get remarkable benefit.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): You will have to be careful with the spoken word. Try to keep away from unnecessary altercations. You have been pushing too hard and this could result in stress.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): You feel constrained and locked in and you need to grow further. You need a bigger pond and fresh new avenues to find your true calling. You may donate generously to causes dear to your heart.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): If today at work place there are some important issues which have to discuss with your seniors for further proceedings then try to discuss it before evening.

Leo (July 23-August 22): Your helpful nature is going to take space in many people’s heart. Share trading will give good gains. You will gain confidence in sports and political sector.

Virgo (August 23-September 22): Time is running all the way it won’t stop, so try to be particular in your work/projects otherwise someone else will take your opportunity. Business deals in properties oil and steel sectors will be beneficial.

Libra (September 23-October 22): Musicians will be successful today. In politics and social work you will get honour. Focus on consolidating your gains. Minor health problems will worry you.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21): Volatility will be there today in all aspects of life. Be cautious while driving. In sports and acting sector if take care of health you will be able to succeed in your goals.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21): You may turn to prayer, spirituality and meditation and this may clean up your negativity in your mind. Business proposal will be more attracting, but carefully deal with it.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19): Today co-worker boss friends might disappoint you for some reason. You are working to accept the fact that things are going to be a lot different than the way you expected.

Aquarius (January 20 to February 18): You will successfully complete responsibilities at work place which had been put on your shoulders by higher authority. You will gain more knowledge in your field.

Pisces (February 19 to March 20): Wealth generation and regeneration are areas that concern you as you overcome a few organisational glitches and tension at work. Be cautious while on wheels today.