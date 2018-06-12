Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, June 12, 2018

Want to know what’s in store today for you? Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan, and find out what your Sun Sign says about the day that will be.

Aries (March 21-April 19): You should try to understand each other’s feelings and discuss everything. You should not impose yourself on each other. You have a habit of sticking by your notion.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Your focus will shift to finances and you may want to boost your earnings, but also have an urge for impulsive buying, stick to your budget. In politics and business stay to the basics.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Money matters are mostly positive, but be careful with delayed payments. You need to practice meditations to increase your mental steadiness. It would have a good impact on your work life.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Do not neglect even your small scratches; they may end up in severe infection. In the same vein, if you lead a very free sexual life, beware of partners whom you don’t know well.

Leo (July 23-August 22): You have to forcefully express your feelings to get your ideas used for projects. In business operational or manufacturing sector will have technical issues be prepared for it.

Virgo (August 23-September 22): If you take proper guidance from experienced person then you can achieve your goals in quick succession. Those in partnership business might get some good returns today.

Libra (September 23-October 22): A few of them might visit a picturesque place in some foreign country along with their spouse and family. You will also be recognized for their hard work in the society.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21): Today you might feel of doing something different from your routine so it will be better if you polish your skills or have some entertain with your family.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21): Your financial gains and a good management will protect you from money problems. Don’t get too involved in conflicts among loved ones. Court cases have to handle with care.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19): Freelancers may face a tough time as they may have to go hunting for work. It may not be an easy phase. Patience is the key here. Businessmen should refrain from lending money.

Aquarius (January 20 to February 18): Court matters and any other problems will get slowly resolved but still try to be calm. Small injuries can happen but take proper care otherwise it can go to something big.

Pisces (February 19 to March 20): You are likely to be assertive and want things to be done your way which may often lead to arguments with spouse, make it up to him/her with kind words and gestures. Avoid late night parties.