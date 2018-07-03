Today’s Horoscope — Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, July 3, 2018

Want to know what’s in store today for you? Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan, and find out what your Sun Sign says about the day that will be.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Take care monetary loss is also possible. Don’t take risks and speculation should be avoided. Your health will start bothering you. Drive cautiously today.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Your income would increase positively thus making you prosperous and thriving. You past performance shall give edge to your business. Your love life will be good.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): You are less sober and cautious now, are willing to take risks, and look for thrills. This is not a dangerous mood to be in because you ride the crest of good luck and so continue making profits.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): You will add to your savings and will pay off all debts. Getting new loans will also be easier. There will be happiness and peace in your family.

Leo (July 23-August 22): New avenues and opportunities unfurl, excitement runs high, new ideas come to you and you might embark upon an adventure trip to pursue your dreams. Musicians will do well.

Virgo (August 23-September 22): You would be in dilemma, on how to get the desired results. Unexpected and unforeseen situations have to be tackled quite carefully. If you can’t read your life partners mind quarrels are likely today.

Libra (September 23-October 22): Your mind might be little disturbed today. Delay in work or minor disappointment at home is going to turn your good day to a bad day. You have to be soft while talking with your seniors today.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21): If thinking of changing your profession or job this is the right time. Singles will get there match. Romance with your life partner is likely. A drive with your family will ease some pressure.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21): There are events at home that get you all tied up in knots and you get extra-sensitive to criticism. You need to go slow and cut the flab out of your life. Travelling is likely today.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19): Money is still slipping from your hands but this is not a real concern as you are confident that you will make up what’s necessary. There is more vibrant interaction with your children/parents.

Aquarius (January 20 to February 18): Guard against getting into pointless arguments; express your views and leave it at that; you are unlikely to convince others right now and should wait for a better time.

Pisces (February 19 to March 20): There is a lot of movement, which could well be in your interests. There are elements of some exciting new touch of romance too and a lot of passion and your relationships and interactions will gain in depth.