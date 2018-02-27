Today’s Horoscope — Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, February 27, 2018

Want to know what’s in store today for you? Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan, and find out what your Sun Sign says about the day that will be.

Aries (March 21-April 19): You find yourself tempted towards materialistic attractions and invest money on cosmetic, luxurious items along with enjoying a spirited romance.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): You might be restless today at your work place and things may not turn your way. In sports & film sector you have to grab every chance you get; as opportunities will be less than expectation.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): A change of attitude would be much needed for professional growth. Some help shall come from those near you for your career development and future ventures.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Land deals shall fetch some notable gains. It would take some time for you to attain financial stability. Social and love life would be satisfactory.

Leo (July 23-August 22): Overconfidence will cause disappointment. There may be some tension around you. In job chances of promotion is likely in near future.

Virgo (August 23-September 22): People in medical sector will have rise in income. Some stability will be there in business. You can expect some good news at workplace.

Libra (September 23-October 22): If you keep your cool and consistency in your work problems will get sorted out. Consult your family doctor as health will be in trouble.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21): Time is not going to wait for you so smart and quick decision must be taken. Keep an account on your spending. Insurance for business will be helpful in future.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21): You like your tasks get completed before deadline but some of your subordinates might not support you. But you will be able reach your goals on your own skills & knowledge.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19): Those in agriculture sector will get some benefits from new schemes. If any pending legal matter try to get settlement this time is good for you now.

Aquarius (January 20 to February 18): You need to give explanation about work and on-going projects or tasks to higher bosses and there could be clashes/misunderstandings today.

Pisces (February 19 to March 20): You will find people in social gatherings which might solve your pending problems related to legal & property matters. Maintain good relationship with your colleagues.