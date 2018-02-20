Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, February 20, 2018

Want to know what’s in store today for you? Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan, and find out what your Sun Sign says about the day that will be.

Aries (March 21-April 19): For your noble deeds you will be held in high esteem in your social circle. Relationship with opposite sex will be improving. Travelling is on the cards for business.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): You will get good fame in sports and culture. You are self confident and ambitious. Today you will enjoy with your family dear ones. New ideas can be achievable.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Stress and tension may get vanish. Focus on creating happy situation at home you will take wise decisions today. Chance of romance with your life partner is likely.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Minor health problems can anytime turn bigger so consult a good doctor. Unexpected financial gains are likely today. Storm in cup of tea is likely with your partner.

Leo (July 23-August 22): Your kind behaviour develops a sense of Sharing, ultimately contributing in happiness and prosperity. You need to follow routine and take a good diet.

Virgo (August 23-September 22): Taking the time to put your ideas across to seniors will help you achieve a higher profile at your work place. There are chances that you might found a good job or opportunity to start a new business.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21): Wealth generation and regeneration are areas that concern you now as you overcome a few organisational glitches and tensions at work.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21): You will find solution on pending cases which were creating too much tension and burden on you. Today you might get relaxed in the evening and feel to spend some time with your spouse.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19): Your ideas and energy need to focuses into positive directions for best results. Some hindrances from authorities and peers are forecast for the natives.

Aquarius (January 20 to February 18): Give time to your children and family and don’t only look for money. Your wishes may not get fulfilled today and let try to fulfil some of the wishes of your loved ones which are in your hand.

Pisces (February 19 to March 20): There could be health issues which need attention and wild mood swings too. You might get confused as too much work pressure will be there at work place. Avoid outside food.