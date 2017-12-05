Today’s Horoscope — Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, December 5, 2017

Want to know what’s in store today for you? Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan, and find out what your Sun Sign says about the day that will be.

Aries (March 21-April 19):- You continue to make determined efforts towards strengthening your financial position, and explore every investment opportunity. Travelling for work or business is likely.

Taurus (April 20-May 20):- It will not be good time for asking for a change of work. It would not be superfluous to learn something new, even if it requires a certain amount of money and time.

Gemini (May 21-June 20):- Try to stay away from all kinds of arguments with superiors. Avoid large investments and prefer long-term investments in real estate business.

Cancer (June 21-July 22):- Be careful of false promises on the financial front and do not invest into anything without advice from an expert. Increasing responsibilities at work could leave you slightly overwhelmed.

Leo (July 23-August 22):- Financial matters may cause stress. You may feel you are been ignored at your work place. Chances are that a wrong decision in hurry or a major loss could result.

Virgo (August 23-September 22):- There is nothing specific to celebrate today but you are enjoying the moment and that is reason enough. You are romantic and flirt with abandon. Those in politics may gain fame.

Libra (September 23-October 22):- An important assignment with deadlines will test your sincerity and dedication. Using your latent talent to enhance your career prospects will prove beneficial for you.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21):- You are generous, determined independent today. Your social quotient will peak. You are standing rock solid when everyone else is flapping. There will be a happy family life.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21):- You have to be prompt today at your work place; there are chances that unnecessary blames may come on you. Avoid spending too much on shopping. Travelling will be hectic.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19):- Your successes are attracting the right attention. New career opportunities will be coming for some of you. Pending property matters could move forward.

Aquarius (January 20 to February 18):- You have to be on your guard and to act slowly and with deliberation, lest you make a risky move and it boomerangs. Take proper care of your health. Drive cautiously today.

Pisces (February 19 to March 20):- Temper may create more problems. You have to conclusive while working in political and social sector. Don’t be into emotional pressures when making any decisions.