Today’s Horoscope — Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, December 12, 2017

Want to know what’s in store today for you? Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan, and find out what your Sun Sign says about the day that will be.

Aries (March 21-April 19):- Misunderstanding is likely today due to miscommunication with your associates/friends. Take precaution while on wheels. You have to strengthen your social field for future election.

Taurus (April 20-May 20):- Today spend time with people who love bring positive in life. Your optimism will be high but you need to check out that it isn’t a mirage. The money flow will be good yet watch out for unexpected expenses.

Gemini (May 21-June 20):- You will be in tense at your work place as colleagues may not give response to your ideas. Those in construction business will have to struggle more to find success. Travelling will be hectic today.

Cancer (June 21-July 22):- Your relation with spouse may be bitter. So control yourself and avoid argument with spouse other-wise your domestic environment shall get affected.

Leo (July 23-August 22):- You may even lose focus and derail from your regular business activities. Instead of worrying about the prevailing conditions you can rather devote some hours of seclusion to yourself.

Virgo (August 23-September 22):- Number of enemies and competition will grow but will not harm you rather you will gain from healthy competition. You will overcome all previous health issues with permanent cures.

Libra (September 23-October 22):- You will not fall ill if you maintain your health on regular basis. Spend your time with people with positive thinking. Make good relationship with people to avoid mental stress.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21):- Stress and tension will get reduced today. Focus on consolidating your gains. You are likely to be in a happy and optimistic mood. You will get honour at work place.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21):- Time is running all the way it won’t stop so try to be particular in your work/projects otherwise someone else will take your opportunity. Business deals in properties oil and steel sectors will be beneficial.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19):- You will be feeling to go for a short tour with your family. Your business problems will get over. Small profits can be made from gambling or some speculation.

Aquarius (January 20 to February 18):- Progress and strength of your actions and purpose will grow. There will be new relationships and reunion with friends. Your level of exposure and status will rise now.

Pisces (February 19 to March 20):- New projects or major changes in life should not be contemplated during this time. There would be some poor communications or bad speech which might spoil the outlook somewhat for you.