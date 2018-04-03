Today’s Horoscope — Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, April 3, 2018

Want to know what’s in store today for you? Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan, and find out what your Sun Sign says about the day that will be.

Aries (March 21-April 19): You might be confused on your own decision today. There will be hurdles in your political and social career today due unnecessary clashes between you and higher authority.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): You will be able to complete your commitments in time. If you have some spare time then try to complete your advance work as there is possi-bility that you may face problems in coming days.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): You will find solution on your stuck projects and even from relatives and friends there will some financial backing to stable your business. In sports sector your decision may turn your team to victory.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Complication in projects will be rising today & to solve it you have to depend on your associates. Health related problems may arise. It is advisable to consult a doctor for second opinion.

Leo (July 23-August 22): Lack of funds may add stress to your already uncertain situation. Be diplomatic when dealing with in-law. You will refurnish your house. Pay attention to the needs of your parents.

Virgo (August 23-September 22): Your responsibilities and work load may increase today. You will work with full dedication and might not pay attention to your health. Unnecessary spending may create difficult financial situation.

Libra (September 23-October 22): Health will show signs of improvement. Today your judgement will not go wrong. Your decisions will get beneficial to your co-workers. Projects can be complete as per schedule.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21): You have to take proper care of your belongings. Today you might lose some of your money while trading in stocks so if you are in profit it is better to book them out.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21): Don’t get too emotional know what your partner expect from you. There will be success in business, politics social work. A passionate love affair is on the cards today.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19): You will display a strong will and motivation, but your impulsiveness will lead you to neglect some people or to miss some details during negotiations.

Aquarius (January 20 to February 18): Today is likely to be an adventurous day. You will find that you happily bounce from one subject to next. Your relationship with colleagues is likely to improve.

Pisces (February 19 to March 20): Today may bring tearful scenes in your married life. You must be informative and get your basics right before making commitment based on incomplete information.