Today’s Horoscope — Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, April 10, 2018

Want to know what’s in store today for you? Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan, and find out what your Sun Sign says about the day that will be.

Aries (March 21-April 19): A good day for musicians. An affair of the heart will change life’s outlook. Misunderstandings will get resolved. You think of buying a new vehicle.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): You may have a hard time getting others to adopt your ideas. Minor disagreements are likely to there with your partner. Don’t mix up domestic issues and business issues.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Today you turn more and more to family and opposite sex. You may be accused of being a jack of all trades. You may go out to art galleries or movies.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Business of food, garments chemical will be profitable. Those unemployed will get good jobs. You will be popular among members in your business class.

Leo (July 23-August 22): You should try to retain your cool otherwise you have difficulties in professional sphere. You may face financial problems owing to blockage of funds.

Virgo (August 23-September 22): You will be religious-minded and will perform some pious deeds for which your social popularity will increase. Your family-life will be blissful and you will be mentally at peace.

Libra (September 23-October 22): You will place your ideas in such a way that it must not hurt others feelings at work place. Business deals will find success today. Short tour with family will bring joy and happiness.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21): You should remain cautious as there could be some unfavourable changes in your professional sphere. You may have a transfer in connection with your profession which may not be very fruitful.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21): This likely to be a productive day on the career front. Romantic relationships will bring pleasure. Go for foreplay with partner. It is good day for commitment.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19): Plans will get accomplished on the time because of assistance of your seniors. Your seniors will help you in your financial matters through their own experience.

Aquarius (January 20 to February 18): Just make sure you are more sympathetic to the needs of the people around you. As long as you are somewhat attentive, you should be able to avoid the pitfalls here.

Pisces (February 19 to March 20): You have to keep a track on your investments and also wait for proper time to invest your remaining funds. Travelling may be hectic today. Minor disagreements are likely.