Today’s Horoscope — Daily Horoscope for Thursday, September 27, 2018

Want to know what’s in store today for you? Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan, and find out what your Sun Sign says about the day that will be.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Things may not work out as per your schedule and this will be disturbing you. You have to go through each and every rule and not to do any illegal things if you are in politics and social sector.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Your romance reaches new heights and you learn to accept the differences and love unconditionally now. Your love is unaffected by the social evils of caste and class and you are both excited and anxious regarding this new relationship that is in the making.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): You have to bear the consequences of your actions so act responsibly and wisely. You now want to remain unperturbed by the complexities of emotions and enjoy all the worldly pleasures with your significant one.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): You will be accepting challenges and ready to face any obstacles in your life as your confidence level is going to grow. There are chances of positive moments in acting and sports sector.

Leo (July 23-August 22): Your career will be good overall as you put in all your energy to give the best. If you are in job you can get desirable success, salary and position, all shall upgrade proportionately.

Virgo (August 23-September 22): If you squander the extra money that comes available to you on retail therapy this could create problems. There might be storm in a cup of tea with your partner today. Avoid junk food.

Libra (September 23-October 22): Your financial aspects are in the mode of improvement you can expect a gain. Go ahead, reward yourself a little and indulge in the beauty of life. But remember, don’t overindulge.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21): Your mind tends to be impatient, easily uninterested, and you find it difficult to focus on one particular task. You are now restless about your love relationship and feel emotionally detached.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21): Watch out for troublemakers, be alert. There will be tensions and stress in business, family. Anxiety levels must be kept under check as there are chances of nervousness. Don’t over react if something goes negative.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19): Your rivals may try to harm you in each and every possible way so try to be more concerned when dealing with any kind of personal or professional matters.

Aquarius (January 20 to February 18): Sportsmen should concentrate on building team spirit now. Politicians and celebrities can be in the limelight. You handle matters relating to parents well and gain wise counsel.

Pisces (February 19 to March 20): Keep yourselves as much away from stocks and shares as you can, else it may seem as if you have burnt your fingers in fire. Those planning for a vacation abroad should now pack your bags and be ready to make a move.