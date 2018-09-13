Today’s Horoscope — Daily Horoscope for Thursday, September 13, 2018

Want to know what’s in store today for you? Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan, and find out what your Sun Sign says about the day that will be.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Good relations with seniors will pay you good dividends. You can make your score to success in some quick time; the unemployed will land good jobs. Farm owners will have a profitable day.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): A quiet evening with partner is on the cards. Chances of a vacation may materialise soon. Those looking for jobs will be amazed to see their inbox full with many opportunities.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): You spread out at many areas of study and look for masters and seers. A lot of diplomacy will be required in domestic matters to keep the peace at home.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): You would need to get good counsel to ensure you don’t end up making wrong or impulsive decisions either in professional or personal matters.

Leo (July 23-August 22): You will be benefitted by your foreign travel. You can obtain a prized allocation jointly with of others as well as to imply itself with people in authority position.

Virgo (August 23-September 22): Minor problems will get resolved and you will feel little bit relaxed today. This is the right time to disclose your feelings with your life partner or loved one.

Libra (September 23-October 22): Today beware of making impulsive decisions and risk at work place. Take time off to rest. Focus on your love life. Give your partner a voice in the decision making process.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21): In your workplace you might have to work extra on your projects. The major issues related to health may develop due to the added responsibilities bestowed on you.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21): Sagittarius people are out spoken. They are clever in judging people. But today stay calm. Today your colleagues and seniors may create some problems at work place.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19): You will receive positive guidance from your seniors. In offices your smartness and charm is going to impress others. Try to reduce negative vibrations at your home this will reduce quarrels.

Aquarius (January 20 to February 18): There is expansion in several spheres, workwise and a lot of money needs to be invested. Gains come, and so do happiness and wish-fulfilment. Children will give happiness.

Pisces (February 19 to March 20): Your projects will be running fine. Those in agriculture sector will have rise in income. Your proposals will get approved today. Romantic relationship will be fine.