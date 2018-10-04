Today’s Horoscope — Daily Horoscope for Thursday, October 4, 2018

Want to know what’s in store today for you? Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan, and find out what your Sun Sign says about the day that will be.

Aries (March 21-April 19): It may be wise at work place to curb your tongue and to go slow on the ego drives. The spell of hard work that you have plunged into is likely to be intensive and demanding but greatly fulfilling.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): People may ride roughshod over your principles and you should take care to guard against this. More money is definitely enticing but the means is as important as the end.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): You realize that your plate is filled with activities and that you are in for a hard slog. You also ambitious and money is honey. You like a happy home and want to get them whatever they desire.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): It is better to allot some funds for meeting your travel expenditures. Your control on your eating patterns will keep you away from liver ailments. Differences with spouse/ partner could crop up.

Leo (July 23-August 22): Your health and enemies both need your attention. Avoid brushing things beneath the rug and take things head-on. Be careful to wrap up things nicely paying attention to details.

Virgo (August 23-September 22): Domestic life will bring enjoyment and enthusiasm. There will be gains due to your own efforts as well as gains from partner. Students will perform well in their exams.

Libra (September 23-October 22): A feeling of being alone and unsupported in life may dominate at various occasions. There could be delays and slowdowns in areas of health, mobility, and career.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21): This is a good time to do some maintenance at your work place to avoid future litigation. Responsibilities of more projects will be placed on your shoulders in politics and social work.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21): Further education with scholarship shall take place. You may be able to solve the problems of your siblings. You do want some thrills, stimulation and will chase it, a little.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19): You will make sensible decision in difficult situation at work place. In business and sports you have to stick to the basics. Romantic relationship with your partner is likely to be good.

Aquarius (January 20 to February 18): Your administrative capabilities will be appreciated at work place and in business also. Opposite sex will shower you with gifts. Doctor Nurses will have a day to look forward to.

Pisces (February 19 to March 20): There will be gains through stock market. Work will keep you busy. Arise in honour and authority is likely. Romantic relationships could get cosier. Good day for farmers.