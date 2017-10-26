Today’s Horoscope — Daily Horoscope for Thursday, October 26, 2017

Aries: – Don’t be careless regarding personal health and diet today. Unexpected gains are likely today. Communication skills may get tested at your work place. Travel might be hectic.

Taurus: – Progress by leaps and bounds in business is to be expected through connection with foreigners and acquaintances. The hilarious part here is that it all comes by itself, intuitively.

Gemini: – You have to forcefully express your feelings to get your ideas used for projects. In business operational or manufacturing sector will have technical issues be prepared for it.

Cancer: – Life in foreign countries will fascinate you and you may look for opportunity. You will achieve happiness in your personal relationships. Keep your emotions under control to succeed.

Leo: – Be cautious as somebody, who is close to you, will shatter all your comfort and pleasure. Your enemies may hatch some conspiracy. Financial loss is likely. Better be away from speculative activities

Virgo: – You will have to work too hard for even minor achievements. You need to look after the administrative side of your business with extra care. There are chances that some of you could face testing times.

Libra:- Sometimes you get emotional when dealing with opposite sex this may incur a loss in your profession. Don’t interfere in settling squabble of others. Construction sector people will have increase in their debts

Scorpio: – Your leadership is going to give you fame. Be little flexible on your judgements in politics. Obstruction will be reducing now your proposals will have movements.

Sagittarius:- You will be very busy with work and advancement of your profession. There are possibilities in political sector that your name may be recommended for promotion.

Capricorn:- Capricorn ladies are familiar have a sense of duty and religious mind. Today anything you do luck is on your side. You like to enjoy life and day. The atmosphere at work place will be pleasant.

Aquarius:- A major shift in your thinking shall be the highlight of the year ahead. You may also be able to identify between the fair-weather friends and genuine well-wishers.

Pisces:- Your health, barring some seasonal ailments, will be pretty okay, though. On the career and financial front, you may experience average to below average progress.