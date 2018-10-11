Today’s Horoscope — Daily Horoscope for Thursday, October 11, 2018

Want to know what’s in store today for you? Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan, and find out what your Sun Sign says about the day that will be.

Aries (March 21-April 19): You will establish good working relationship with colleagues, subordinates and bosses this will help you to get important projects on your side and even appreciation from seniors. Romance is in the air.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Taureans have well-built muscle. If you are involved in any legal matters try to finish today. You will get honours from eminent personalities. You will find it easy to meet members of opposite sex.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): In politics and social sector somewhat pressure from higher authorities will get reduced. Romance is in the air. You will get the blessings of elderly persons.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Domestic harmony is at threat. Acquisition of immovable property is foreseen. Care to be taken on health front. To overcome problems you are advised to offer prayers to lord Shiva.

Leo (July 23-August 22): Your nature is energetic forceful aggressive and independent. Domestic matters require keen attention. Trust your logic over your desires. You direct your energy into constructive productive channels.

Virgo (August 23-September 22): You will climb up the societal ladder. Confusions about investments will go away. Good time to buy a new home. A broad mind and deep religious feelings will help you to overcome hurdles.

Libra (September 23-October 22): Additional responsibility will be there at work place. Drive cautiously or it may cause accidents. You have to accept your mistakes. Your helpful nature is going to take space in many people’s heart.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21): Your administrative capabilities will be appreciated at work place and in business also. Opposite sex will shower you with gifts. Doctor Nurses will have a day to look forward to.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21): You will feel isolated now and need to get back lost prestige. There will be domestic issues which have to be resolved and this will be keeping you busy today and will not get much time for partying or entertaining.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19): You are expanding at a rapid pace and meeting all sorts of people. There may some sudden gains through stock market or speculative activities. Engineers and creative people are likely to perform well today.

Aquarius (January 20 to February 18): Communications could go haywire leading to hurt feelings and even resentment. Work load will be more today that will reduce your attention from home as you might have to concentrate more at work place due to lack of staff.

Pisces (February 19 to March 20): You can be careless, if not uncaring in your attitude and you can rub up even your well-wishers the wrong way. You have to be diplomatic in discussion in political and social sector.