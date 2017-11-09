Today’s Horoscope — Daily Horoscope for Thursday, November 9, 2017

Want to know what’s in store today for you? Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan, and find out what your Sun Sign says about the day that will be.

Aries:- Business proposal may accepted by higher authorities today. Those in real estate try to control your debt. Your family life will be happy and minor problems get solved.

Taurus:- You may attempt to get rid of irregularities and habits/addiction. You realize that a disciplined life yields much more benefits and an edge over others.

Gemini:- Some exciting things will happen in your life today. You will be feeling fresh and needing a partner who will understand your feelings. Romance is in the air. Be clear with your thoughts.

Cancer:- Your ideas and energy need to focuses into positive directions for best results. Some hindrances from authorities and peers are forecast for the natives.

Leo:- Minor difficulties also change your mood and rise your temper; today is the testing time so be patience and keep in mind that you need to work hard to reach to over goal.

Virgo:- You are loved and appreciated and there is emotional support and happy bonding. Travel is indicated along with significant new contacts. Your work life acquires a fresh coat of paint as you increase the tempo and intensity.

Libra:- Sudden and unexpected monetary gains may boost your bank account. Since of your past as well as present performance, you may reap excellent financial benefits.

Scorpio:- You might feel uncomfortable while discussing important points with your clients today. If possible avoid legal settlement today. Injuries or stomach related issues may affect your health.

Sagittarius:- If you keep your cool and consistency in your work problems will get sorted out. You have to be alert while handling cash or money. Consult your family doctor as health will be in trouble.

Capricorn:- You are persistent determined and decisive. Judging in service or profession rarely goes failure. Try to go to the bottom of what the problem is. Joint finances will be fruitful for your business.

Aquarius:- Your business will get finances from other institutions to complete your projects. Your respect will rise in job and politics. A long drive with your partner will ease some pressure.

Pisces:- You will be in a position to avail new loans easily to settle your debts. You will allocate funds for investments in land, house or any other property. Fortune is with you so trading in stocks will be profitable.