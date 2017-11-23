Today’s Horoscope — Daily Horoscope for Thursday, November 23, 2017

Want to know what’s in store today for you? Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan, and find out what your Sun Sign says about the day that will be.

Aries:- From all areas and from colleagues as well you will receive full co-operation and support. Those in retail business will have rise in income. Investment will be better option than trading or looking for any short term profits.

Taurus:- Your strategies will be successful today at work place. You are looking to gain more money through your part time work or through speculative activities. Singles might find their sole mate.

Gemini:- Favour of associates and boss will boost your confidence and enthusiasm. You will get expected support from your spouse and other family members.

Cancer:- There will be romantic atmosphere going around you and you may be thinking about your life partner today. You will make good progress in your work but don’t expect too much appreciation from seniors.

Leo:- You will get respect from others at your work place. Your ideas may get implemented as seniors will like it. In politics and sports you can take over your competitors in style.

Virgo:- Some immediate decision related to your finances is to taken today and some proper investment is to be made and also try to reducing your debt. You will feel somewhat relax with your spouse in the evening.

Libra:- If you neglect some common issues you will feel more stress free. In business and political sector if you keep away your emotions you can gain some handsome profits.

Scorpio:- Look out and try to correct your minute mistakes as it may turn bigger in the near future while working on your projects. Don’t be impatient when you are not making money.

Sagittarius:- You are loyal to your responsibilities and always try to perform moral deeds. You can open new avenues of success through your endeavours. Be careful about your love affairs.

Capricorn:- You will be able to put physical efforts more than intellectual effort at the work front. You may be busier than usual due to an increase in business related travel.

Aquarius:- Do not begin any new project in which you have to take risk. There may be some misconception with your seniors at your work place.

Pisces:- You will focus more on your work and may try to build a good image in front of your seniors. There will be gains through speculation. You might feel to share some secrets with your friends.