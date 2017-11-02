Today’s Horoscope — Daily Horoscope for Thursday, November 2, 2017

Want to know what’s in store today for you? Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan, and find out what your Sun Sign says about the day that will be.

Aries:- Pleasure and profit come to you through better relationship at work and home in equal measure or almost. Stock market trading will give add some more to your profits today.

Taurus:- You have to be cautious while driving or crossing roads today. Minor health problem may delay your assignments. Business deals must be avoided today.

Gemini:- Farmers and those in agricultural business will be able to settle their previous debt and will also get opportunity to expand their business by more exporting their products.

Cancer:- You’re planning and organisation will be effective to make progress at your work place. As money is going to come, don’t spend more or increase your status of living.

Leo:- Career prospects are bright so you will reap profits from past investment. Students who will be sincere in their studies stars will definitely help them in exams.

Virgo:- You now feel and learn a deeper meaning of everything around you. Your plans and ideas are in place but will take time to get recognized. Channelize your restlessness to breakthrough and attain victory.

Libra:- You will have some tensions in service domestic work or in business. Don’t neglect your health. If you keep out pride then you can be more successful in social work and politics.

Scorpio:- You will enjoy with your friends. Today is the successful day in finance domestic matter and in sports if you planned before going out. Your love life will be good.

Sagittarius:- Protect your health There will be great struggle for power and prestige Today is not a good day to start new projects Tact and diplomacy are required in tackle awkward issues to resolve them.

Capricorn:- No major ups and downs will be found in your love life. Steel and oil sector people will have increase in their income. Romantic relationship will be good today.

Aquarius:- Be curious, be open minded, do not be afraid to venture out and explore. You may want to look into taking care of any financial or legal matters. Businessmen will undertake long and eventful journeys.

Pisces:- Your eager work and capacity to react to positions on time will be the directing soul of progress. The time is right to invest in real estate or land. There will be indirect gains through enemies.