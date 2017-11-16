Today’s Horoscope — Daily Horoscope for Thursday, November 16, 2017

Want to know what’s in store today for you? Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan, and find out what your Sun Sign says about the day that will be.

Aries:- You may need to concentrate more on your important work as there will complication today in your ongoing projects. You also need to coordinate with colleagues. Travel plan will be hectic.

Taurus:- Specialise yourself more in career. Those in sports and music sector will have more progress today. Your focus on domestic activities will be more today. Romance is in the air.

Gemini:- Investment will be better option today rather than trading some risky trades. Business meetings will not be so favourable towards and certain criteria’s you need to change to get more contracts.

Cancer:- Your thinking power is more and your ideas will work out today. There will be progress in field on engineering and agriculture. Marriage proposals for you are likely to come now.

Leo:- Do not get tense about household conflicts because they can make you unfit. You might get affected by water-borne diseases. Changing behaviour of your children may make you tense.

Virgo:- A good day for politicians and social worker. The atmosphere at workplace and home will be pleasant. Today you will impress members of the opposite sex and friends with your charming nature.

Libra:- You will be tense about your savings, thus, control your outflow. There seems to be some delay in implementing or completing old or new projects.

Scorpio:- The time is favourable for you to complete your planned projects but you will need to make clear strategies. A focus on your goals and positive efforts in the right direction will widen your sources of income.

Sagittarius:- Better time better relationships lead to both achievements and greater confidence and self-belief. New job opportunities are going to come so take it.

Capricorn:- Today may bring tearful scenes in your married life. You must be informative and get your basics right before making commitment based on incomplete information.

Aquarius:- You will be fortunate in respect of romantic liaisons. Financial related matters are not too rosy. Luck favours you as your partner would be decent, just as you expected him/her to be.

Pisces:- Some financial crisis you might face today as you may lose your money through speculation or gambling activities. Be cautious while on wheels. Mind may be disturbed today.